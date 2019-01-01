Founder of Ad Media, Pune

AKSHAY GIRME has created a social media platform which promotes the Marathi cinema industry online giving the cinema a wider reach, globally. He Joined Marathi cinema with the world social media/new age media.

"AD MEDIA PUNE" is a company that is contributing in the growth of Marathi Cinema. Its mostly helping the Marathi cinema and celebrities to maximise the reach digitally. The company started on 2nd October 2018, by "Akshay Girme" who is a Pune based Digital Marketer. Even though the company has been around for almost just a few months, it has made quite a name for itself in the Digital Marketing field.