Founding Partner, JRD Group

Alex Nicholas is a Founding Partner of JRD Group, an Internet company based in Dubai operating JustProperty.com and PropSpace.com. He co-founded JRD Group in 2009 together with Founding Partner Siddharth Singh.

A self-taught coder, Alex developed an interest in technology while working as a management consultant at Accenture’s public sector practice. He is passionate about leveraging the power of technology to revolutionize the real estate experience for professionals and consumers. Alex has a profound appreciation for design and considers form as much a part of function as function itself, championing the adage that “simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” Under his vision and leadership, JustProperty delivers a rich experience and essential information to the millions of individuals in the Middle East. Alex is overseeing the expansion of the Group’s products in the MENA region and imminently further afield.

Alex holds an M.A. from Oxford University and has previously worked in marketing and communications at the International Tennis Federation. He is also a keen tennis player and follower having represented his university tennis team.

