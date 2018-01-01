Alex Prather

Alex Prather

Co-Founder & Strategy and Partnerships Manager, VentureBasecamp

Alex has been responsible for the development of the VentureBasecamp program, formerly Speed2Seed, for Unitus Ventures and Capria since its inception. Previously, Alex worked with The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, public policy think tanks, MFIs (Micro Finance Institutions), and launched her own venture with a Bolivian handicraft cooperative.

More From Alex Prather

A Brief History of 'Investability DNA' in Incubation and Acceleration
incubation

A Brief History of 'Investability DNA' in Incubation and Acceleration

In order to understand how to build a great incubator or accelerator, you need to understand the problem being solved in the first place
6 min read
Why 'Investability' is in the DNA of Great Incubators and Accelerators (Part 1 of 3)
Investments

Why 'Investability' is in the DNA of Great Incubators and Accelerators (Part 1 of 3)

Essential is the quality of that mentorship because that is the mechanism used in mentor-driven incubation and acceleration
6 min read
