Alexandre Hawari

Alexandre Hawari

CEO, Akama Holding

Alexandre Hawari is the CEO of Akama Holding, a family office investing in media, data, and tech businesses. 

http://www.akamaholding.com

Follow Alexandre Hawari on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Growth Strategies

The Upside Of Downturns For Entrepreneurs

"Fortune favors the bold", the adage goes. It certainly works for those who defy recessions to launch a business.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like