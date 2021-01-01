Alexis Aguirre
Latest
'Are you the one in this video?' How to avoid social media scams
This type of malicious program is distributed through messages that circulate with a text and a link that can come directly from a contact you have on the social network.
'Are you the one in this video?' How to avoid social media scams
This type of malicious program is distributed through messages that circulate with a text and a link that can come directly from a contact you have on the social network.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ross Franklin
Founder & CEO of Pure Green Franchise
-
Blake Hutchison
CEO @ Flippa - #1 Marketplace to Buy & Sell Online Businesses
-
Joshua Goines
SVP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development
-
-
Deborah A. Geiger
CEO of Geiger Communications, Inc.
-
-
Cari Jacobs
Founder & Executive Coach at The Force Majeure, Author and Speaker
-
Kate Johnson
CEO of Act-On