Ali Faagba

Ali Faagba

Contributor
CEO, Content Mints

Ali Faagba is a writer, digital entrepreneur and the CEO of Content Mints. He helps businesses get around marketing and financial hurdles. He tweets at @contentmints.

More From Ali Faagba

Failed to Meet Your Quarterly Marketing Goals? Do These Three Things
Growth Strategies

Failed to Meet Your Quarterly Marketing Goals? Do These Three Things

Three auspicious ways to enable you turn the tide of failure and begin meeting your marketing goals, every time.
6 min read
How Repurposing Content Can Help Increase Your Organic Visibility
Content Marketing

How Repurposing Content Can Help Increase Your Organic Visibility

Content marketing is not like direct marketing because in content marketing you give 10 times more than you take.
5 min read
Three Alternative Tips for B2C Owners Who Cannot Afford Influencer Marketing
Influencers

Three Alternative Tips for B2C Owners Who Cannot Afford Influencer Marketing

These three alternatives are thus for those who do not have influencer marketing budgets, but want to derive the reward of influencer marketing.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.