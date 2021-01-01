Signing out of account, Standby...
Amanda Jean Stevenson
Latest
Study shows an abortion ban may lead to a 21% increase in pregnancy-related deaths
Carrying a pregnancy to term is riskier than having an abortion, especially for non-Hispanic Black women.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Brian H. Robb
Vice President, CBRE & Chief Marketing Officer, Marketing Real Estate
-
Henry Ma
CEO of Ricoma International and Garmeo
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Summit Ghimire
Founder & Head of SEO at Outpace
-
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI
-
Joe Keohane
Author of the book "The Power of Strangers"