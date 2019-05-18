Amit Desai is the Founder of GiftstoIndia24x7. He entered his family business of Greeting Cards, to expand the Distribution Channel. He travelled extensively and quickly realized that with the boom of internet and telecom, greeting cards would soon lose their appeal. In anticipation he set up GiftstoIndia24x7.com, one of the earliest online gifting store in India. Today, GiftstoIndia24x7.com is a platform which strengthens the emotional bond between individuals by reducing the distance in their relationships.