Amit Kapoor

Amit Kapoor

Co-Founder and Director, Eupheus Learning

About Amit Kapoor

Amit has more than 15 years of experience in sales and marketing across Education, Training & Entertainment industries covering Indian and International markets. His stints at NIIT, Palador Pictures, Centum Learning, Across World Education and Encyclopaedia Britannica have been focussed on Sales, market entry and growth strategies coupled with a focus on business development. In his last assignment, Amit was Director - Digital Sales at Encyclopaedia Britannica South Asia. He holds PGDM from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.

More From Amit Kapoor

Triggering Innovation in the Classroom
Digital Trends

Triggering Innovation in the Classroom

Emphasis on technology helps to affirm and advance relationships between educators and students, reinvent the approach to learning and collaboration
3 min read