Amit Khandelwal is a dynamic industry leader with an inspiring professional portfolio. He holds diverse global experience of more than two decades in product and services companies. Amit is recognized for his commendable strategy building skills to promote revenue growth, create efficient teams on the global front, improve revenue generation and to implement innovative practices for the consumer-centric digital economy.

Being a dedicated professional throughout his career, Mr. Khandelwal has mastered the art of nurturing strategic alliances and partnerships for growth. He effortlessly partners with decision-makers of blue-chip organizations to frame and execute their digital business transformation model across the markets. Amit has played an instrumental role in the growth of all the organizations he has been associated with. Presently, he is designated as SVP and Head of the IT department at Visionet Systems Inc.

Amit is a man of values who firmly believes in consistent learning and evolution. He has a keen inclination to embrace change, resolve complex problems and deliver lucrative outcomes. Leveraging his rich experience, he has acquired the characteristics of an ideal leader and has led huge teams of over 1600 people and $100M+ portfolios.