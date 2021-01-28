Amit Sinha
Co-Founder, Unnati
Latest
Farming 3.0: What Are the Growth Prospects and Opportunities For India's $24.1 Billion Agritech Sector?
With more than 450 startups, India's agritech market is continuing to grow at a breakneck pace even amid the pandemic
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
-
Robin Buckley, PhD
Executive and Couples Coach
-
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Pierre Subeh
Founder & CEO of X Network
-
Neil Chilson
Senior Technology and Innovation Research Fellow, Stand Together
-
Maggie Ginsberg
Contributing writer