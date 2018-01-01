Anand Jain

Anand Jain

Co-Founder, CleverTap

Anand Jain is currently the Co-Founder of CleverTap. Previously, he was the founding CTO of burrp.com, India’s largest local reviews and recommendations platform of Mumbai. burrp.com was acquired in 2009 by the publicly traded yellow pages company, Infomedia 18 Ltd (now merged with Network 18). Prior to burrp.com, Anand was based out of the US - in Seattle and San Francisco, where he has worked with Motorola, AT&T and Brience. Anand has more than two decades of experience architecting and building software. He's a management professional with significant experience leading engineering, design, quality and IT teams.

 

More From Anand Jain

#5 Challenges of Being an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship

#5 Challenges of Being an Entrepreneur

The most pressing initial challenge of an entrepreneur is assembling a competent team of co-founders
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.