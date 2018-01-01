Anand Kumar

Anand Kumar

Contributor
Author, A Twisted Tale

Anand Kumar, hails from Patna, Bihar, he did his schooling from Gyan Niketan post which he did his masters in Pharmaceutical Marketing from Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal University in 2007. Anand has over a decade of experience in marketing and has worked with various pharmaceutical companies like Macleod’s Pharmaceuticals, Pharmed Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, and more. Apart from being a marketing professional, he is also working as a therapy manager with Innovacre Lifesciences.

“A Twisted Tale” is his first fiction novel, where he tries to capture the essence of a student’s
college life. The story revolves around the journey and transformation of an ignorant teen into
a grown-up adult.

More From Anand Kumar

#7 Skills Marketing Professionals Must Have to Succeed
Marketing Strategies

#7 Skills Marketing Professionals Must Have to Succeed

To be able to think like your audience and empathise with their needs and desires will push your brand to newer and greater heights
5 min read
