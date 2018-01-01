Contributor

Author, A Twisted Tale

Anand Kumar, hails from Patna, Bihar, he did his schooling from Gyan Niketan post which he did his masters in Pharmaceutical Marketing from Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal University in 2007. Anand has over a decade of experience in marketing and has worked with various pharmaceutical companies like Macleod’s Pharmaceuticals, Pharmed Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, and more. Apart from being a marketing professional, he is also working as a therapy manager with Innovacre Lifesciences.

“A Twisted Tale” is his first fiction novel, where he tries to capture the essence of a student’s

college life. The story revolves around the journey and transformation of an ignorant teen into

a grown-up adult.