Anand Mahajan

Guest Writer
CEO, Sphinx Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

How Indian Entrepreneurs Are Expected to Seize Post Demonetization Business Opportunities
This ongoing transformation is providing ample opportunities for startups to enter the new era of a digital economy.
Digitization: Entrepreneurs Should Either Get On The Bus Or Get Underneath It
Why Entrepreneurs Should Go Digital?
Demystifying App Entrepreneurs Dilemma to Choose The Mobile App Development Platform
Every app entrepreneur has to understand the product first along with the targeted audiences.
Top 5 Evolving eCommerce Trends In Coming Years
Trends with serious potential to increase productivity of an online store
