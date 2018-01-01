Guest Writer

Anand Sinha is the co-founder and CEO of PressPlay, a leading technology-based video content delivery company. It is one of the fastest-growing startups in India and is backed by Sequoia Capital. Sinha is responsible for product, tech, content strategy, marketing, strategic alliances and hiring. He quit Zomato as a country head to form PressPlay. Sinha has also co-founded the Robin Hood Army, a voluntary group that works to get surplus food from restaurants to the less fortunate.