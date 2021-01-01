Signing out of account, Standby...
Andre Hudson
Latest
Antibiotic resistance is at a crisis point – government support for academia and Big Pharma to find new drugs could help defeat superbugs
If no action is taken to address antibiotic resistance, infections from multidrug-resistant bacteria could cause 10 million deaths each year by 2050.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Katerina Antonova
Cofounder and CEO of Aeris PR
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Shama Hyder
CEO of Zen Media
-
Zac Almeida
CEO of The SEO Hustler
-
Joy Youell
Lead Content Strategist
-
Mauricio Umansky
CEO and Founder of The Agency