Andrew Robinson

Director - Finance, BBG and Proprietor, Desert Owl Consultancy

Andrew is a self-employed business and financial consultant based in the United Arab Emirates. He arrived in the Middle East in 1989 and completed a career of auditing and business advisory service, when he took early retirement from the partnership of KPMG in 2014. He is qualified accountant and treasurer, and has worked with public companies, multinationals, family firms and governments.

As an audit partner, Andrew has a proven ability to lead teams and coach individuals and also present issues at the top table. As well as his technical ability, he also has extensive experience in managing business units, marketing and project management. During his extensive auditing and advisory career, Andrew has worked for many public companies across the region.