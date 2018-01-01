Andrew Robinson

Andrew Robinson

Guest Writer
Director - Finance, BBG and Proprietor, Desert Owl Consultancy

Andrew is a self-employed business and financial consultant based in the United Arab Emirates. He arrived in the Middle East in 1989 and completed a career of auditing and business advisory service, when he took early retirement from the partnership of KPMG in 2014. He is qualified accountant and treasurer, and has worked with public companies, multinationals, family firms and governments.

As an audit partner, Andrew has a proven ability to lead teams and coach individuals and also present issues at the top table. As well as his technical ability, he also has extensive experience in managing business units, marketing and project management. During his extensive auditing and advisory career, Andrew has worked for many public companies across the region.

More From Andrew Robinson

The How-To: Selling Your Business On Your Own Terms
Selling a Business

The How-To: Selling Your Business On Your Own Terms

You need to give this process your time, commitment and to work in tandem with your advisors.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.