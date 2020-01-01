Andrew Tan

Andrew is passionate about building ecosystems to help people help others.

Before joining Wantedly, Andrew co-founded a Social Enterprise, The Shiok Collective, served as Head of Southeast Asia at BeMyGuest, and was Investment Director at One Belt One Road Venture Capital. Having accumulated international experience in his entrepreneurial journey, Andrew gives back by mentoring startups and speaks at conferences in the region.

Andrew is also the Immediate Past President of the University At Buffalo (UB) Alumni Singapore Chapter and now sits on the Board of Directors for UB Alumni Association which has over 200,000 members globally.

As a lifelong die-hard Liverpool FC (LFC) fan, Andrew harbours a secret ambition to be the Manager of LFC one day, on top of his aspiration to be a Social VC / Impact Investor to further his passion of helping people by building ecosystems.