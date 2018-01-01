Aniket Singh

Aniket Singh

Author, Intern abroad this summer

Aniket Singh comes armed with a treasure trove of experience and knowledge gained through his internships abroad. Singh loves to talk to students during their formative years so that they can avoid anything that is not helpful to long-term growth. Singh holds a BTech degree in Electrical Engineering from the IIT, Madras, Chennai, and a Master’s degree in Wireless Systems from Politecnico Di Torino in Torino, Italy. He has interned at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom and Ecole Polytechnic Federale de Lausanne in Lausanne, Switzerland during this studies. For a rewarding internship and career, take the first step.

More From Aniket Singh

Eyeing a Foreign Internship? Follow These 4 Tips to Succeed
Internships

Eyeing a Foreign Internship? Follow These 4 Tips to Succeed

Getting a full paid internship in a foreign country is a dream come true for any student in India and it is very achievable
4 min read
How an Internship Abroad Can Kickstart Your Entrepreneurial Journey
Internships

How an Internship Abroad Can Kickstart Your Entrepreneurial Journey

You learn how to adapt to surroundings which are different from what you are used to
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.