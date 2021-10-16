Signing out of account, Standby...
Anindya Barman
U.S. Steel Imports Slump in October As Prices Cool Off
Despite the slowdown in the automotive space due to the chip crunch, strong demand elsewhere along with supply disruptions due to outages are likely to lend support to steel prices...
Tap These 5 Bargain Stocks With Alluring EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
We have screened bargain stocks TA, ASO, ASX, UVE and CVLG based on EV-to-EBITDA ratio that offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.
5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now
We have screened value stocks GMS, MATX, ASIX, VSTO and DXC based on EV-to-EBITDA ratio that offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential.
4 Chemical Stocks Set to Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season
Strong end-market demand and benefits of self-help actions are likely to reflect on the Q3 performance of Westlake (WLK), Tronox (TROX) and Chemours (CC) and Albemarle (ALB).
Chemical Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Oct 21: DOW, CE & OLN
Strong end-market demand and the benefits of strategic measures are likely to have aided the performance of chemical companies in Q3. Let's see how DOW, CE and OLN are poised...
Ida, Supply Constraints Dent US Chemicals as August Output Dips
The August reading showed lower production on a monthly comparison basis across all regions barring Northeast, reflecting the impacts of Hurricane Ida...
Steelmakers Capitalize Record Prices to Spend Big on New Mills
The recently announced multi-billion projects from major U.S. steel producers reflect the underlying strength in the domestic steel industry underpinn...
5 Stocks With Amazingly Low EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up
We have screened value stocks VSTO, HZO, BCC, GEF and OC based on EV-to-EBITDA ratio that offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings potential...
4 Top Specialty Chemical Stocks to Buy on Demand Strength
An upswing in demand across key end-markets such as construction and automotive instills optimism in the specialty chemical space. ASIX, HWKN, ICL and...
US Steel Output Spikes 20% YTD on Higher Capacity, Solid Demand
Despite the modest decline on a weekly basis, U.S. steel output remains higher than at the same time last year as capacity utilization rate remains ab...
4 Diversified Chemical Stocks to Watch Out for Amid Industry Woes
Raw material cost pressure and demand worries due to chip shortage and the spread of the Delta variant pose as headwinds for the Zacks Chemicals Diver...
5 Solid Steel Stocks to Snap Up As the Bull Run Continues
Strong demand and skyrocketing steel prices have put the steel industry on a solid footing. MT, NUE, X, ZEUS and TX are good options for investment ri...
Strong Demand and Prices Bring Boom Time for Fertilizers: 4 Picks
The fertilizer industry is riding on solid market fundamentals underpinned by strong global demand and prices for crop nutrients. MOS, NTR, IPI, SQM a...
Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
We have screened bargain stocks ASIX, HVT, ARCB, MET and ASX based on EV-to-EBITDA ratio that offers a clearer picture of valuation and earnings poten...
Global Chemical Output Leaps As Industry Rides on High Demand
While the chemical industry is grappling with a spike in raw material costs due to supply chain disruptions, it is benefiting from strong demand in ke...
