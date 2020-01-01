Anita Yadav is the CEO of Century Financial. Anita is a seasoned wholesale banker and a board level executive with over 25 years of experience in financial markets spread across Australia, Asia, India and the Middle East. As the CEO of Century, Anita is responsible for new initiatives and expansion, along with managing day to day operations to drive further efficiencies, and make the company ready for its next level of growth.

Prior to joining Century as CEO, Anita was Senior Director at Emirates NBD in Dubai, heading its Capital Markets Research with particular focus on Islamic Finance. Her career trajectory, which she started off as an analyst with Moody’s in Sydney, has seen her managing global markets business in India as Managing Director of Nomura, running fixed income sales and distribution business in Asia as Head of Credit Sales at ANZ in Singapore, enhancing credit trading profit in Australia as Director of Capital Markets at Westpac in Sydney, and lead fixed income research as Head of Research at UBS in Sydney.

Anita is the current Vice-Chair of The Gulf Bond & Sukuk Association board. She was also on the board of Australian Business Council in Dubai until early 2019. She is an active member of Institute of Directors in India and Board Directors Institute in Dubai. A recent alumnus of the Oxford University, Anita also holds B.Sc, MBA and certifications in advanced management and leadership from universities in India and Australia.