Ankit Rawal

Ankit Rawal

Guest Writer
GM, InMobi

Ankit is a mobile evangelist & a scale up guy.  He has worked for 6.5+ years at InMobi where cross multicultural teams across India, SEA, China , Korea and African countries where he converted white spaces into sustainable business revenues. Prior to mobile advertising he worked at Microsoft, Oracle in technical roles. Ankit is an avid marathon runner, Mandarin Learner and prolific writer.

More From Ankit Rawal

10 Commandments for a Mobile App Economy
Mobile

10 Commandments for a Mobile App Economy

The key question entrepreneurs are asking is what does it take to get your app distributed and stuck on his/her mobile screen?
6 min read
Culture: How it is the Only Glue That Can Hold a Startup Together
Startup Culture

Culture: How it is the Only Glue That Can Hold a Startup Together

3 Critical aspects of startup culture revealed.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.