Anthony Russo is the founder and CEO of Russo’s Restaurant Group, a restaurant ownership, operator and franchisor group doing business under Russo’s New York Pizzeria and Russo’s Coal Fired Italian Kitchen brands. Russo has grown his brands to more than 40 restaurant locations throughout the United States and in the UAE, and has plans to expand in existing markets and new markets.
Franchises
Broadening Business Horizons In A Saturated Market
Four factors Russo's New York Pizzeria founder considered before offering franchising opportunities outside of the U.S.