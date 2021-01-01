About Anton Altement
Anton Altement is CEO of Polybius and OSOM Finance. Prior to starting OSOM, Altement spent close to a decade with Credit Suisse as an investment banker in London and Zurich. He is focused on building a currency-agnostic ecosystem to facilitate the convergence of fiat and crypto.
