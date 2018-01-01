Co-founder & COO of Sokrati

A tech-preneur, analyst, innovator and strategist, Anubhav Sonthalia is the co-founder of Sokrati, India’s leading marketing automation & data analytics company. Anubhav has diverse experience in leading and delivering solutions in multiple fields such as data analytics, software development, digital marketing strategies, and big data analytics. He is responsible for managing the enterprise client business which includes driving the force for Sokrati’s clients across sectors like E-commerce, BFSI, Auto and many more.

His passion for servicing the best to Sokrati’s clients has helped him elevate Sokrati to be India’s leading digital media buying agency. Taking this forward, he has inbuilt the same passion and zest in his team of analysts motivating them to create ingenious solutions. Before spearheading Sokrati, Anubhav was a Product and Program Manager at Amazon in Seattle, driving efficiency at scale for Amazon's Comparison Shopping Program. His scope of work inspired him to give birth to Sokrati so he could cater to the challenges of budding companies.

With a Masters in Computer Science (University of Maryland) and a Bachelor Degree in Computer Engineering (University of Mumbai), Anubhav has constantly pushed the bar for himself and now his team to achieve the very best for their clients.

An enduring spirit, infinite ideas, fastidious attitude, and a great eye for detail are the characteristics that define him. His vision for Sokrati is to revolutionize digitalization in our country.