CA Anuj Kakkar is the Founder of Vriddhi Advisors. He has more than eight years of specialised experience in indirect taxes including Service Tax, GST, VAT, customs and specializes in supply chain tax optimisation, tax litigation and foreign trade policy. He was actively involved in assisting various companies in planning, implementation and post-implementation support for GST.

He has been a speaker in various technical sessions organised by ICAI, trade forums like PhD Chambers, and management schools like FMS, Amity University, Apeejay School of Management and is an active contributor of articles of professional significance in various journals. He is recognized as GST faculty by ICAI.