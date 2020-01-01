Anuradha Khosla

Anuradha Khosla

Vice-president HR (Head Diversity & Inclusion, Leadership Development & Employee Engagement), HCL Technologies

More From Anuradha Khosla

Diversity in the Workplace-an Enabler for Growth
Growth

Diversity in the Workplace-an Enabler for Growth

The highest-performing companies on both profitability and diversity had more women in-line roles than in staff roles on their executive teams
3 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.