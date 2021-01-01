Signing out of account, Standby...
Anurag Sahay
Managing Director, Nagarro
Latest
Role Of Emerging Technologies In Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
There is a lot of buzz around digitization, innovation, automation, but the disparity in its adoption is glaring when analyzing the MSME segment
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jonathan Jadali
CEO of Ascend Agency
-
Frank Wazeter
Website Developer & Digital Strategist
-
Bill Packer
COO of AFR
-
Katie Murphy
Founder & CEO of Expansion Group
-
-
Linda Orr, PhD
Principal at Orr Consulting
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Jean Ginzburg
CEO of JG Digital Marketing