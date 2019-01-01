About Argon Business Solutions
Argon was formed in 1987 as the in house IT Division of the then Boumat Group of companies. We initially implemented 90 sites on-time, on-budget. This set our standard which is: 'Repeat this success story with every implementation.' Twenty seven years on, we have expanded our portfolio away from simply providing our own ERP. We try to understand your individual business as a whole and work with you to create the solution that you need.
When Argon Business Solutions, launched 40 years ago, it looked very different from the company that exists today. Chairman Melvyn Lubega explains how the company changed direction and gained a valuable partner in the process.