Arjun Dublish

CEO & Co-Founder, Prime Shares Estate
Arjun Dublish – is the CEO and Co-Founder of the Property Technology startup Prime
Shares Estate. Arjun has an extensive Investment Banking background where he has
advised major European and American Investment Banks on how to comply with major
regulatory obligations, designed analytics systems to gain a competitive edge using data
and managed multi-million-pound strategic programmes.

How Crowdfunding is Revolutionizing Investment in the Real Estate Sector
Real Estate

Crowdfunding is a disruptive and decisive force to the real estate industry, and it's ready to offer much more in the days to come
