Arun Subramanian

Arun Subramanian

Contributor
Co-founder & Chief of Strategic Initiatives, Enparadigm

About Arun Subramanian

Arun is currently driving Enparadigm into new markets & application areas. With a career spanning 3 continents, at companies like Philips, Whirlpool and Technopak consulting, Arun has a first-person understanding of challenges at both operational and strategic level.

More From Arun Subramanian

Gearing up for Growth and Achieving Sales Readiness at Scale Through Hybrid Learning
Sales

Gearing up for Growth and Achieving Sales Readiness at Scale Through Hybrid Learning

Sales is a key function for companies looking to expand into untapped markets, companies have to hire and train people quickly in order to generate revenue
7 min read