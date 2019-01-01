Ashit Maru

Co-Founder, MYSUN

More From Ashit Maru

Solar Power in India: 2018 in Review & What 2019 Has in Store
Solar Energy

Solar Power in India: 2018 in Review & What 2019 Has in Store

India is expected to add 10GW of solar capacity in 2019 which should help boost India's overall renewable energy share cross 10per cent by 2020
5 min read
