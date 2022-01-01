Signing out of account, Standby...
Ashley Whillans
Latest
Declined invitations go over more graciously when lack of money is cited instead of lack of time – new research
Several studies found that using the excuse ‘I don’t have time’ when declining an invitation harmed the relationship with the person who extended it.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Chloe Arrojado
Editorial Assistant
-
Kedma Ough, MBA
CEO of Target Funding
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
-
Amanda Breen
Editorial Assistant
-
Jessica Thomas
Digital Content Director
-
Eric Yu
SVP and GM, SMB Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group
-
Laura D. Adams
Award-Winning Financial Author, Podcaster & Spokesperson