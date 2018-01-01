Ashwini Asokan

Ashwini Asokan

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO, Mad Street Den

Ashwini Asokan is the CEO and Founder of Mad Street Den, a computer vision based Artificial Intelligence startup. The startup's cloud based platform, powers customers across the globe with it's AI products across eCommerce, Omni-Channel retail, robotics and more. Ashwini and her team have built one of the world's first Retail based AI platforms, vue.ai. With over 10 years at Intel in Silicon Valley, she spent a significant portion of that time working with and driving large teams of engineers, scientists, designers and social scientists to bring context aware systems to life. 

More From Ashwini Asokan

Many Challenges in AI, But Possibilities are Endless
Artificial Intelligence

Many Challenges in AI, But Possibilities are Endless

AI has found a way to slowly and steadily creep into our lives without us even knowing it.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.