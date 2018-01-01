Guest Writer

Co-founder and CEO, Mad Street Den

Ashwini Asokan is the CEO and Founder of Mad Street Den, a computer vision based Artificial Intelligence startup. The startup's cloud based platform, powers customers across the globe with it's AI products across eCommerce, Omni-Channel retail, robotics and more. Ashwini and her team have built one of the world's first Retail based AI platforms, vue.ai. With over 10 years at Intel in Silicon Valley, she spent a significant portion of that time working with and driving large teams of engineers, scientists, designers and social scientists to bring context aware systems to life.