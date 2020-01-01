Asli Daud

Asli Daud

Music Producer and Entrepreneur

About Asli Daud

Asli Daud, is a producer and a media entrepreneur. He is the founder and the CEO of multiple successful businesses. His two leading companies Asli Media and Asli Media Partners have helped thousands of budding entrepreneurs and artists. The company works for various arenas in production and media, such as music, movies, web shows, and many more. Daud, himself is an expert in Media and Tech.

More From Asli Daud

How the Music Industry Is Affected Owing to the Covid-19
Music

How the Music Industry Is Affected Owing to the Covid-19

A mainstay of millions, the wave of the pandemic has hit the spot and has strained many facets of the industry. What are the repercussions and the out-turn?
4 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.