President and MD, Interra Information Technologies

Asoke K. Laha, President and MD Interra Information Technologies, has been leading the company for a significant period and has the experience of different phases of the consulting business cycle. InterraIT has been a leader in the Information Technology Industry since its founding in 1996. Headquartered in California, the company’s operations are spread across 5 countries, with a sales network spanning the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India and Japan.