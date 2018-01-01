Asoke K. Laha

Asoke K. Laha

President and MD, Interra Information Technologies

 Asoke K. Laha, President and MD Interra Information Technologies, has been leading the company for a significant period and has the experience of different phases of the consulting business cycle.  InterraIT has been a leader in the Information Technology Industry since its founding in 1996. Headquartered in California, the company’s operations are spread across 5 countries, with a sales network spanning the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India and Japan.

More From Asoke K. Laha

What Actually Promotes And Inhibits Entrepreneurial Growth?
Entrepreneurs

What Actually Promotes And Inhibits Entrepreneurial Growth?

Entrepreneurs need a business plan, which will be flexible in order to align to the needs of the changing market dynamics
4 min read
#5 Things That Employers Look For During Placements
Employers

#5 Things That Employers Look For During Placements

With the changing times and demands, college GPAs and reputations are not the main criteria for selection.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.