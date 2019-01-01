Graduated from Govt. College, Chandigarh, Mr. Atul Marwah did his MBA and MA in history from Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar). With over 30 years of experience in the timber and manufacturing industry, his knowledge and passion for wood led him to create EvoWood to provide innovative wood solutions that never existed in the industry.
About Atul Marwah
