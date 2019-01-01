My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Avesh Sharma

Avesh Sharma

Co-founder & CMO, Woodays Greenhub Kufri
Managing the complete online-offline marketing & Branding of the company

More From Avesh Sharma

How is Tech Disruption Shaping the Hospitality Industry?
Hospitality

How is Tech Disruption Shaping the Hospitality Industry?

Hoteliers all across the world have started playing with this idea to ultimately increase their bookings and be known for personalized assistance to each and every patron
4 min read