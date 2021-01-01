A real believer in startups, Aya Sadder has helped bring companies to life across a range of industries, countries and ecosystems. Aya is the founder and CEO of Bolt, an event management company that supports startups through hackathons, workshops and bespoke accelerator programs.

Prior to BOLT, Aya was the Incubator manager of Intelak, the first Aviation, Travel & Tourism Incubator in the MENA region. She also received two awards, one of which was from ITP for being Intrapreneur of the Year in 2018 while building Intelak. Aya also worked for over 6 years under the umbrella of Techstars and Google as a globally certified facilitator for Startup Weekend.

Aya graduated from Babson College, Boston and serves the Alumni club in Dubai. As a certified public speaker, Aya spoke at TEDx Rome in 2018 in front of 2,500 people with the theme Society 5.0 as well as at TEDx RIT Dubai in 2017 about the role of startups in the experience economy.