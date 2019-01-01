My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Azmat Sahaaf

Co- Founder of Bigly Technologies Pvt Ltd

About Azmat Sahaaf

Azmat Sahaaf is the Co-Founder of Bigly Technologies Pvt Ltd., A company creating an ecosystem for Individuals to be a part of retailing and help Indian SME’s to connect with the untapped buyers to provide personalized and regional experiences. His brainchild has grown from strength to strength ever since its establishment in 2016

More From Azmat Sahaaf

Indian Customers and the Multi-channel Shopping Experience
Retail Businesses

Indian Customers and the Multi-channel Shopping Experience

Despite it being an established fact that the customers today prefer a multi-channel shopping and brand experience, it is not guaranteed that every multi-channel retailer is bound to succeed
5 min read