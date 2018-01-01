Co-founder, GST Star

Balaji G S Rao comes with rich experience in the field of Information Technology. He holds over 25 years of experience in IT industry. He secured a BE degree from PES College of Engineering in Electronics & Communications and went on to add to his education portfolio an EGMP from IIM Bangalore. Balaji is a true Bangalorean, born and brought-up in Bengaluru. Before starting Clonect, he was part IT team of Infosys for 14 years and headed a technology focus group.