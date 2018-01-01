Founder and CEO, Insteract Technologies

Balaji Ramakrishnan Founder and CEO of Insteract Technologies, comes with over two decades of experience in the travel, technology space.

Starting as a SAP consultant, Balaji has founded companies that service large OTA’s. An engineer by qualification, Balaji has a Master’s from Monash, Australia and an Executive degree from Stanford University.

Balaji believes without the right culture, Ideas don’t succeed. In addition to bringing together the right set of people you need to have the ability to think clearly on a problem statement and communicate the solution as direct as possible to the end users.