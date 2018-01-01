Balaji Ramakrishnan

Balaji Ramakrishnan

Founder and CEO, Insteract Technologies

Balaji Ramakrishnan Founder and CEO of Insteract Technologies, comes with over two decades of experience in the travel, technology space.

Starting as a SAP consultant, Balaji has founded companies that service large OTA’s. An engineer by qualification, Balaji has a Master’s from Monash, Australia and an Executive degree from Stanford University.

Balaji believes without the right culture, Ideas don’t succeed. In addition to bringing together the right set of people you need to have the ability to think clearly on a problem statement and communicate the solution as direct as possible to the end users.

More From Balaji Ramakrishnan

Solutions for 5 Biggest Problem Areas in Business Travel
Business Travel

Solutions for 5 Biggest Problem Areas in Business Travel

Business travel in India will continue to grow to become the 5th largest market in the world by 2022
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.