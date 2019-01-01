About Barbara Walsh

Barbara Walsh is Managing Director of Metaco Consulting, a subsidiary of the Comair Group. As a Master Systemic Team and Executive Coach, she works locally and internationally in the fields of leadership and organisational learning to achieve far-reaching results. Barbara has an MSc in Coaching and Behavioural Change through Henley Business School in the UK, and is registered as a Master HR Practitioner: Learning and Development with the SA Board for People Practices.