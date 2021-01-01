Signing out of account, Standby...
Benjamin Franta
Latest
What Big Oil knew about climate change, in its own words
Transcripts and internal documents show how the industry shifted from leading research into fossil fuels’ effect on the climate to sowing doubt about science. Now, CEOs are testifying before Congress.
