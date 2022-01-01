Signing out of account, Standby...
Bennett Bertenthal
Latest
Could Apple's child safety feature backfire? New research shows warnings can increase risky sharing
Studies about warning labels aimed at protecting privacy raise red flags about Apple’s efforts to keep kids from sharing sexually explicit material.
More Authors You Might Like
-
David Brenton
President & Co-Founder of BluShark Digital
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Brandon Pena
Founder & CEO of 787 Coffee & Los Tacos NYC
-
-
Suresh Sambandam
CEO of Kissflow
-
Vincent Tricarico
EVP for Twinlab Consolidation Corporation and NutraScience Labs
-
Cheri Beranek
CEO of Clearfield
-
Krishna Athal
CEO of National Aviation Academy (India)