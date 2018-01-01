Bhavjot Kaur

Guest Writer

Co founder of Clinikk

Bhavjot is currently the Co-Founder of Clinikk, which is country’s first of its kind AI based healthcare concierge.There she oversees operations and business development. Previously she has 4 years of experience as an Operations and Production Geoscientist with Royal Dutch Plc. She is a certified cavern diver and indulges in extensive offbeat travel as an ardent enthusiast.