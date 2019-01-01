My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Body20

Body20

Brand Publisher

About Body20

Body20 Global has national presence through our network of Body20 franchises. We welcome you to engage with us and join us on our journey as we introduce the market to a better way to do fitness. The Body20 EMS way.

More From Body20

Why Grit Is The True Determining Factor Of Success
Company Post South Africa

Why Grit Is The True Determining Factor Of Success

How grit and determination helped Bertus Albertse take control of his destiny and build an award-winning franchise brand.
4 min read
From Body20 Member To Franchisee Of The Year 2017
Company Post South Africa

From Body20 Member To Franchisee Of The Year 2017

Robert Northhaft went from passionate client to successful franchisee in just two years. He was looking for an exercise regime that would work for him and a viable business that he could make profitable; he found both in Body20.
6 min read