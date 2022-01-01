Bowlmor

Bowlmor

Bring out the best in every office party you plan this holiday at Bowlmor Lanes. With blacklight bowling, signature cocktails and gourmet holiday menus, Bowlmor’s award-winning venues offer an event-ready atmosphere that will surprise, delight and truly wow your guests. Visit Bowlmor.com/holiday to book your party today!

Advertisement

https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/trackclk/N7252.4211.ENTREPRENEURMEDIAINC-/B9074928.125438967;dc_trk_aid=298397211;dc_trk_cid=59774619

Follow Bowlmor on Social

Latest

Promoted Content

Fighting the Holiday Slump: 5 Ways to Stay Focused

From shopping stress to holiday fatigue, there are many reasons why work productivity goes down during the holiday season. These five ideas can help you stay focused-and happy-at the office.

Continue Reading
Promoted Content

7 Ways to Amp Up Your Holiday Party

'Tis the season for lame parties. Or 'tis it? Try these seven ideas to raise the bar on fun for your office holiday party.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like