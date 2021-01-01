Signing out of account, Standby...
Brad R. Fulton
Latest
Diversity helps nonprofits accomplish more when staff from different backgrounds can connect
When staff members learn how to acknowledge and talk about their social differences, nonprofits can get better at developing strategies, forming alliances and mobilizing people, a recent study found.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Siddharth Rajsekar
Master Digital Coach & Author
-
Derek Gallimore
Founder and CEO of Outsource Accelerator
-
-
Tara Coomans
CEO of Avaans Media
-
-
Gehan Rajapakse
Founder of Precog Finance
-
Martin Rowinski
CEO of Boardsi
-
Jeffrey Shaw
Small business consultant