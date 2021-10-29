Brian Day

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Fuze

As CEO, Brian Day is responsible for the operational leadership of Fuze. He has a 25-year track record as a successful financial leader and operator at high-growth companies, most recently at Apperian where he served first as CFO, and then president and CEO through its sale in 2016.

https://www.fuze.com/

Leadership

Why Mental Health is Central to Your Business Continuity Plan

There's never been a more difficult time to be a business leader.

